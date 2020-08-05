How Scott Parker took Fulham back to the Premier League at the first time of asking | Football News





Scott Parker commemorates Fulham’s promo with Joe Bryan (L) and Bobby Reid

Scott Parker led Fulham back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – with a tactical masterclass to beat the Championship’s leading scorers in the play-off last.

An abnormally compact Fulham sealed promo in the play-off last thanks to a set of strikes from Joe Bryan – the first crafted by Parker himself – as free-scoring Brentford were kept abnormally peaceful by the Cottagers’ defence in a 2-1 defeat at Wembley.

A noticeably psychological Parker spoke to Sky Sports after complete-time, and discussed how Bryan’s opening objective – a long-range free-kick which captured out David Raya at his near post – had actually been crafted, along with how Fulham changed from their typical 4-3-3 to effectively annoy Brentford.