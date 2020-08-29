How scary will a COVID-19 Halloween be for candy companies?

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

Other than mask-wearing tweens and Disney- caring young children, nobody consumes more about Halloween than candy and chocolate makers.

Mars, the business behind Halloween staples like M&M’s and Snickers, begins its preparation for the special day 2 years ahead of time. For Hershey– which has 3 of the leading 5 Halloween brand names in its name chocolate, Reese’s, and Kit Kat– the vacation represents 10% of the business’s yearly sales. “It’s big,” states Phil Stanley, Hershey’s worldwide chief sales officer.

But the distinctively American vacation is simply the current custom that COVID-19 has the possible to prevent. “There’s a lot of uncertainty,” states Jefferies expertRob Dickerson “The main question—is Halloween going to be a disaster or not?”

The apparent problem at play: trick-or-treating. “It’s designed to have you go out and interact with strangers en masse, which is the exact opposite of what everyone is being told to do right now,” states Jessica Adelman, vice president of business affairs atMars Wrigley

A current study performed by the Harris Poll on behalf of the National Confectioners Association is offering candy business a indication of …

