How Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 compares to its predecessors and competitors

Samsung has actually simply revealed the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the 2 newest phones in its stylus-equipped lineup. The specifications of Samsung’s Note phones are constantly top-of-the line, with huge high-resolution screens, quickly processors, and huge batteries. So how do they compare to Samsung’s previous flagship phones, along with the very best its competitors presently have to deal?

We have actually assembled the most essential specifications for both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra listed below, and compared them straight versus Samsung’s previous flagships (consisting of those from its current Galaxy S20 series, along with in 2015’s Note 10 lineup), along with contending gadgets from the similarity Google, OnePlus, and obviously,Apple

Of course, the specifications never ever inform the complete story, and you’ll have to wait on our complete evaluations of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to understand how they carry out in real life use. But if you desire to see how the raw numbers accumulate, keep reading for a complete specification contrast, that consists of the phones’ initial beginning costs, battery capabilities, electronic cameras, and screen sizes.

Photo by Becca Farsace/ The Verge

These tables are best seen in landscape mode on mobile phones.