How Samsung’s beans broke the mold of wireless earbuds

It wasn’t hard to spot Yongseok Bang, lead designer of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the moment I joined a video call with him and other employees gathered around a table in one of Samsung’s South Korea conference rooms. Directly in front of Bang was a black notebook with a big white bean stamped on the front. He quickly confirmed to me that the team had internally called Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds by the same “beans” nickname that the rest of us did once the leaks began. Samsung went in a different direction with the final branding in an attempt to emphasize the open-air design of the Buds Live. Oh well.

For the next 30 minutes, Bang spoke with me about how Samsung made it a priority from the very beginning to come up with a design that would stand out from everything else on the market. This is Samsung’s first set of open-type earbuds, and in a world of AirPods knockoffs everywhere you look, the company wanted to get a little bold.

It’s fair to say Samsung succeeded.

Bang said it took Samsung two years to bring the Buds Live…