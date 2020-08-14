How romance scams are thriving on dating apps during quarantine

The texts came almost every early morning. I like you. I miss you. I love you. If Grace * didn’t respond to instantly, Scott, her sweetheart– or precious, as he liked to call himself– would get fretted. Was she fine? Why wasn’t she addressing her phone?

It had actually just been a couple of months, however Grace understood she and Scott were going to invest the rest of their lives together. They ‘d satisfied on OurTime, a dating website for individuals over the age of 50. She was retired, middle class, a widow with 3 kids who all now had households of their own. He was an effective business person who operated in solar power, drove a Mercedes, and had 2 homes– one in Cuba and another in the United States. He was rich and assured he would look after her. There was simply one catch: he was stuck in Havana since of COVID-19 and could not access his cash. Could she assist?

Of course she could. Grace remained in love. She trusted him. And wasn’t she eventually utilizing his cash? So yes, she composed some large checks to spend for Scott’s organisation endeavors, through a bank account he had actually opened in her name. But the cash in those accounts was cash Scott had actually wired in; she was simply assisting him gain access to it.

“I followed like a freakin’ sheep”

Then Grace began getting calls from the bank. The wires were being reversed; they were deceitful …