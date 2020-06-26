How reverse logistics technology will tackle a tsunami of returns

The global reverse logistics market is likely to reach US$603.90 billion by 2025

Retailers expect a tsunami of returns as the sector reopens

Big data and blockchain can optimize reverse logistics management

With nearly all 50 states continue with reopening sectors under various conditions, US retailers and operations managers must brace themselves for the incoming flood of returns expected to roll in. One way to manage this is with the help of reverse logistics technologies.

The global reverse logistics market is forecast to hit US$603.90 billion by 2025, and companies can save your self millions of dollars if reverse logistics management is implemented and done correctly. With the expansion of the ecommerce industry emerging in parallel with the closure of many brick-and-mortar stores, retailers can expect to see a hike in exchange goods after the reopening of the sector begins.

Retailers expect piles of returns in the coming weeks because of the months unprecedented disruption in retail services and supply chains. The introduction of next-gen technologies like big data and blockchain both have strong potential in easing the burden of processing returns and reverse logistics management.

Powerful duo

Big data has supported retailers in making critical business decisions from gaining market insights to launch new products, to simply help achieve a holistic view of evolving consumer trends and shopping habits. The same may be applied to reverse logistics management.

Retailers can depend on data to reveal the conditions of came ultimately back items and decide what’s the next most readily useful move. For instance, when retailers receive returned goods, they can scan the reunite and access the condition of the item, prompting their computer software system to automatically advise the retailer on what to complete. Each item is assessed via a multitude of data points according to Nate Barad, director of product marketing and strategy at Episerver, talking to Supply Chain Dive.

Meanwhile, blockchain is able to add transparency to the supply chain and processes, strengthening the use of big data by retailers.

Inventory data stored in the blockchain can confirm if returned goods are genuine, identify the particular store or chain that sold them, and later track items as are sent for resale, recycling, liquidation, or disposal.

In short, big data provides insights on goods and blockchain gives retailers the ability to track goods.

Blockchain will help win consumer confidence by ensuring that retailers and manufacturers comply with the appropriate procedure for disposing and managing returned goods.

As consumers are increasingly making more eco-conscious decisions in purchases, blockchain technology is an ideal solution to put environmentally concerned minds relaxed. These consumers expect brands and organizations they support to follow the guidelines set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), including the proper disposal of goods and removal of private information from electronics. Blockchain can allow for manufacturers to ensure that required measures are increasingly being completed through registration and updates of data in the technology, ensuring that consumer expectations are increasingly being met.

Supply chain leaders and retailers have a huge opportunity to recapture a lot of lost costs by enlisting the help of big data and blockchain in reverse logistic management.

According to B-Stock’s EMEA Director, Ben Whitaker, free returns policies have for ages been a major appeal for online shoppers, but the hidden costs of these services are cutting into overhead costs. At the e commerce Expo a year ago, Whitaker shared: “One UK department store is said to have claimed that any on the web order beneath the value of £30 is unprofitable.

“Now, consider that between 30 percent and 50 percent of items purchased online are returned: how do you even begin to recoup the loss? Taking control of your reverse logistics processes is one way to help.”

Comprehensive reverse logistics is significantly more than cutting losses in returns but also providing efficient services in the return of goods and creating positive customer experiences. Big data and blockchain have the capability to simply help retailers optimize the route of reverse logistics and keep costs down for both sides while retaining quality services.