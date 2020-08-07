How realistic is a 45-day sale for TikTok?

Good early morning, Term Sheet readers. Tech author Danielle Abril here, completing for Lucinda.

I’m seeing the clock as time ticks away for TikTok.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would prohibit the social networks app (plus individually Chinese- owned WeChat) in the U.S. if it isn’t offered within 45 days.

That’s left TikTok’s owner ByteDance with about 6 weeks to bring in suitors, work out complex settlements, and indication a offer.

Fortunately for TikTok, Microsoft is munching at the bit. Meanwhile, ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming apparently informed its workers that management was working “around the clock” to accomplish the “best outcome,”according to Bloomberg But he thinks the timeline is “unreasonable” which Trump’s “real objective” is to move forward with a ban.

So how useful is Trump’s six-week due date?

Two professionals offered us some insight on the matter: Six weeks is quick, however how quick is arguable.

Adam Heller, a partner who leads Bain & &Co’s tech and M&A practices, stated he’s seen offers get performed in as rapidly as 2 weeks, though that’s not always the standard. “Every deal is unique, and every deal has its own complexities,” Heller stated. “Forty- 5 days is fast however quite in the window of a typical …



