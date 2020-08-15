How Queen Elizabeth May Have Actually Encouraged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit

Queen Elizabeth played a crucial function in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal household, according to the brand-new bookFinding Freedom However, the bombshell bio declares that the weeks leading up to Megxit did not always play out behind-the-scenes at the palace like the British press reported.

Queen Elizabeth with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry|Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and The Firm have not altered

Through their representative, Harry and Meghan made it clear prior to the book’s release that they did not add to the task. However, Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand spoke with lots of royal experts near to Harry and Meghan, in addition to Kensington Palace.

According to Express, a few of Harry and Meghan’s buddies explained palace authorities as “vipers.”

Scobie informed the BBC that is a sign that very little has actually altered throughout Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

“I think what we’ve seen time and time again is that things haven’t changed that much within the institution,” statedScobie “It’s ultimately why they failed to really embrace and make it work with an American woman of color marrying into the House of Windsor. That’s a huge loss in itself.”

Scobie included that those …