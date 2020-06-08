How private companies are using facial recognition tech

Use of facial recognition technology is moving beyond police into main-stream adoption by organizations

From authenticating payments to mood analysis, the technology is allowing businesses to enhance products and services and services

As a complete, the technology still has some serious flaws and perception problems

Much like you and I can recognize friends centered on their unique features, facial recognition technology does the same. Use of the tech keeps growing and police agencies and social media heavyweights aren’t the sole customers — according to Allied Market Research, the industry is expected to reach US$9.6 billion by 2022.

A fairly straightforward idea, facial recognition technology functions as the name suggests. A camera has a picture of a face and compares it to a large database of faces, paying particular attention to prominent features like the nose, mouth, and eyes. In many ways, it isn’t much different from the Snapchat or Messenger filters lots of people already use.

The general method goes something like this: A picture of one’s face is recorded, either via video or a still picture. The facial recognition program then maps the geometry of the face, differentiating between its contours and any distinguishing features — all these are known as facial landmarks you need to include the space between your eyes, the nose’s width, the shape of eye sockets and cheekbones, the width of the jawline and much more.

These facial landmarks are in comparison to a large database of faces. Database size varies, however the FBI, for example, has use of over 412 million facial pictures. Clearview AI, a business that has come under fire for scrapping its image data from places like Facebook, uses its three billion pictures as a selling point.

While most systems are based on simpler 2D technology, some are using 3D image captures and IR cameras to create far more step by step pictures, which will help ensure accuracy. Surface Texture Analysis utilizes minute patterns and individuals’ pores in a patch of skin to create matches, it may even differentiate between identical twins.

The biggest use of this technology is security and law enforcement, but businesses are getting in on the act too with techniques that are often surprising.

UK-based Lloyds Bank is testing biometric authentication technology allowing customers to log in to their mobile banking using their face while MasterCard has been experimenting since 2016 with an element that it calls “selfie pay.” That same year, Amazon registered a patent for a similar payment system.

Chevron is trialing the technology to see if it can help recognize fatigue in truck drivers and ExxonMobil launched DriverDash, an app that streamlines fuel payments by allowing drivers to make use of facial recognition to record and authorize transactions.

As you could expect, facial recognition has been put to make use of by the sweetness industry. Here it takes the proper execution of virtual makeup testing. Covergirl’s Custom Blend App helps customers choose the right shade of foundation and MAC is using in-store augmented reality mirrors to ditch the old fingers-in-pots model.

Retail heavyweight Walmart is reportedly developing facial recognition systems that will analyze its shoppers’ moods while they’re in the store. As far back as 2018, the organization patented a technique of tracking customer movements in the aisles, the theory being that it can utilize this intel to optimize sales racks as well as other in-store displays.

Walmart isn’t the sole company thinking about the mood factor though, McDonald’s has implemented facial recognition technology in its Japanese outlets, but rather of focusing the tech on patrons, it’s directed at staff to assess the quality of the service, such as for example checking to see if servers are smiling or not.

Understandably, the implementation of facial recognition raises some very serious moral and ethical issues. Privacy is just a basic human right and facial recognition protests have now been seen in the United States and elsewhere.

The highly troubling privacy factor aside, facial recognition technology has also shown a clear racial bias and struggles in low-light conditions, both factors cause misidentifications that may result in unwarranted arrests in a police force context.

And on the business side, customers might have to decide soon whether they want their every eye movement tracked in a store, or if they’re confident with their server being watched to ensure smiles. There’s an extremely definite dystopian ring to the technology and for most, if we need to live with facial recognition, it needs to be highly regulated and limited in its application.