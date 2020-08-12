How Princess Eugenie felt about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sharing their baby news at her wedding revealed

In the book, it’s revealed that the pair allegedly told the royal family that they were expecting a child at the October 2018 wedding of Harry’s 30-year-old cousin Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank.

“It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” the book said, according to People magazine.

The pregnancy was publicly announced just a few days later on social media.

Harry and the Princess have always been close, the book explained.

“Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends,” it read. “Out of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London.”

