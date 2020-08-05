How Panasonic is making Olympics history immersive

New and interactive methods to immerse museum visitors are established with emerging innovation

Museums and public exhibit face extra difficulties to implement social distancing amidst the worldwide pandemic

Matsushita Electric, the business that was to end up being Panasonic, was established in 1918 by Kōnosuke Matsushita as a supplier of duplex light sockets. With a history of over a century. Panasonic is now a leading sponsor of the Olympics and Paralympics.

“At the time of our founding, the founder Konosuke Matsushita foresaw the coming of the age of electrification. That prescience, and the clear path he lay down, led to the development of the Panasonic we know today.”

These were the words shared by Kazuhiro Tsuga, the existing President of Panasonic, at the opening of the Panasonic Museum in Kadoma City,Osaka

Now it appears like Panasonic is entering the digital age and imagine its innovation and tradition to play a substantial function in developing an immersive and interactive experience for museums.

Speaking to TechHQ, Joseph Conover, National Manager, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, shared his insights on how Panasonic has actually assisted the freshly introduced United States Olympics and Paralympics museum establish immersive experience.

The United States Olympic && …