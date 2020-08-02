How one of Pennsylvania’s only fairs looks and feels during the pandemic

The Lebanon Area Fair goes through tomorrow. With no trips or video games, organizers are attempting to end the reasonable with a familiar boom– a socially far-off firework program.

LEBANON, Pa.– It’s another year of the Lebanon AreaFair This year, however, it does not look similar to the reasonable individuals understand and love.

“Desolate,” explained Andrew of North Lebanon.

There are no trips, no video games, and hardly a crowd Friday night.

“The track you see over the hill would be completely packed full, grandstands ready for people to watch the tough trucks, lines of cars on the road, people waiting to get in, and the parking lots would be stuffed,” explained Emily Summey, a representative and Lebanon Area Fair board member.

The only thing that might be packed is individuals’s tummies with reasonable food from one of the food bases on the premises.