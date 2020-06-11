How Ola, Uber, Other Ride-Hailers Around the World Are Coping With the Pandemic

Battered by lockdowns and movement restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic, ride-hailers around the world are cutting jobs and pay, and slashing other costs. In Southeast Asia, the pandemic has raised doubts whether the ride-hailing firms can maintain their promise of improving the lives of countless poor.

Here’s a look at what the organizations are doing do tackle the fallout of the coronavirus.

Didi Chuxing:

Didi Chuxing, China’s biggest ride-hailing company which counts SoftBank Group as a backer, saw its ride sharing orders in China recover this month to levels seen over the same period per year earlier, its CEO told Reuters on Monday.

The recovery in orders comes as most of China has reopened for business. China, where the coronavirus emerged late a year ago, has seen a sharp fall in cases since March.

Uber:

Global ride-hailer Uber said in June trip requests were gradually picking up, but nonetheless remained notably below prior year levels, as a few countries begin to lift coronavirus-led restrictions.

Uber announced last month it could concentrate on its core organizations in ride-hailing and food delivery and cut 23 percent of its workforce in an attempt to become profitable despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyft:

US ride-hailing firm Lyft said the other day that rides on its platform rose 26 per cent in May from the previous month, with strong growth from cities where coronavirus-induced restrictions have been eased.

Lyft said in a regulatory filing it cut 17 per cent of its staff and furloughed hundreds in May.

Ola:

SoftBank-backed ride-hailing company Ola said in May it would cut 1,400 jobs, or around 35 per cent of its workforce, because it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown which has halted 95 percent of its business.

Bolt:

Bolt, a popular ride-sharing system in Eastern Europe and Africa, said in May it has raised 100 million euros and would utilize it to boost market share in a sector hurt by COVID-19.

Grab:

SoftBank-backed Grab, which operates in eight Southeast Asian countries, said in May it is finding your way through a potentially “long winter”, as the ride-hailing firm’s revenue takes a hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said the pandemic was the single biggest crisis to affect the eight-year-old company, with volumes in its ride-hailing business down by double-digit percentages in certain countries. It offered some staff unpaid leave and asked senior executives to take salary cuts.

Gojek:

Gojek announced last week that Facebook and PayPal Holdings had committed to its funding round.

The ride-hailer and payments company operates in four markets, but is concentrated on Indonesia, which is slowly easing lockdowns in its biggest cities.

© Thomson Reuters 2020