How nonprofits are catering to millennials and rethinking the charity gala for younger generations

Ed. note: This story was reported, written, and edited prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Say “charity gala” and what immediately comes to mind are men in suits, women with pearls, and a stuffy hotel ballroom with a dance band. The stereotypical nonprofit fundraiser equates to old-fashioned and expensive, with a seat at a table costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars to swig Champagne with the barons of society. While it may have some romance, it’s not intriguing to your average millennial, who is poised to be the next generation of donors for hundreds of nonprofits.

Compare that to The Birthday Party Project, whose annual fundraising gala involves creative costumes: dress as your favorite toy or a night at the movies—whatever the theme suggests. It still costs hundreds of dollars per person to attend, but it also still raises hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s an entirely new look at what kind of event will engage their community of supporters: millennials, who are looking for an experience to enhance their connection to a cause. And it’s representative of the distinct gap in the philanthropy world between the nonprofits that actively capture the attention of the younger demographic, and those struggling to do so.

“Millennials want to give to a nonprofit because they…

Read The Full Article