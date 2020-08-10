How New Zealand went 100 days with no community coronavirus transmission

As of Monday, the nation had actually reported 1,219 validated cases, consisting of simply 21 active infections, all in handled seclusion centers. No cases had actually emerged through community transmission in 100 days, authorities revealed Sunday, with all new infections originating from abroad.

In overall, the island country of 5 million individuals has actually reported 22 coronavirus deaths.

While other nations– consisting of Pacific next-door neighbor Australia and the United States– continue to fight break outs, New Zealand has actually been held up as an example of how to combat Covid-19 One crucial factor is that although the nation appears to have the coronavirus under control, authorities are still evaluating countless individuals a day.

“We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can reemerge and spread in places where it was previously under control,” Director-General of HealthDr Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday.

“We need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand. Don’t let the team down — none of us can afford to do that.” How New Zealand did it New Zealand’s method was easy: in the words of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the nation needed to “ go hard, and go early When Ardern closed the border to immigrants on March 19, the nation just had 28 validated cases. And when she revealed an across the country lockdown on March 23, there were just 102 validated cases– and no deaths. New Zealand’s lockdown was reasonably rigorous– no takeaways, no beaches, and no driving beyond your community. The …

Read The Full Article