How netball can embrace the BLM movement to create more diversity from top to bottom

“But for those who are coming from disadvantaged backgrounds within the black community and wider ethnic communities, having that level of commitment at grassroots level can be a barrier.”

Central to overcoming that obstacle is greater ethnic representation at board level, to which England Netball, having its predominantly white executive similar to sports governance, is no exception.

Greater diversity, Usoro-Brown insists, means providing “valuable experiences as to how we can establish more programmes, integration and participation for those from BAME communities and trickle it all the way down.”

Corbin talks up a call former British sprinter Christine Ohuruogu paid to among her netball masterclasses, pre-pandemic, and the importance of the athlete’s black visibility for BAME pupils. “They all just lit up,” she recalls, “because Christine talked to those young girls about where they can go.”

Guscoth, too, has cherished blackness in her netball circles against the white education system she spent my youth in and distinctly remembers being inspired by a host of black netballers, including Geva Mentor and Usoro-Brown herself.

To that end, the trio all voice one similar frustration: being recognised incorrectly as other black teammates by the media. “We could all have stories about that,” sighs Guscoth, who’s wary about the message a good amount of elite black players accidentally portrays.

“We don’t want to be included just because we’re black,” Usoro-Brown chips in. “We should still be good enough to put on the red dress and represent England. It shouldn’t just be a prerequisite because you’re black – you need to earn the right to be there.”