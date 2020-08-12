How much will it actually cost to watch Mulan on Disney Plus?

Mulan is set to premiere on Disney Plus on September 4th, and it comes with a hefty price tag of $30. In reality, for non-Disney Plus subscribers who want to watch the studio’s live-action adaptation of Mulan, it’s actually going to cost $37.

A new trailer for Mulan clears up any confusion around the cost of watching the film, mainly that in order for people to watch the movie, they have to be active Disney Plus subscribers. Mulan will belong to Disney Plus’ “Premier Access” shelf — a new rental platform that acts as an iTunes or Amazon movie store within Disney’s own streaming service. For current subscribers, Mulan will cost $29.99. For non-subscribers, a Disney Plus subscription purchase ($6.99 per month) is necessary on top of the $29.99 fee for the film itself.

But keeping the film also requires an active Disney Plus membership, which means spending $7 a month in perpetuity. If you cancel your subscription, Mulan disappears with it. Mulan doesn’t carry over to other video services through Movies Anywhere, which is a departure from how Disney usually treats video purchases. That means much less flexibility for the customer. If you cancel your subscription but reactivate Disney Plus later (in time for a new season of The Mandalorian or WandaVision), Mulan should be in your…