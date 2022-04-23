The State Revenue Committee has published the list of 1000 largest taxpayers in the first quarter of this year, this is the second year that the Ministry of Defense is in the top three. It is noteworthy that these and other ministries, state agencies were not on the list of 1000 large taxpayers until 2021.

We present the state agencies included in the list and the taxes paid by them.

The Ministry of Defense is one of the leaders among the ministries and in general in the list of 1000 large taxpayers. The Ministry of Defense in the first quarter of this year – 8 billion 631 million drams, last year – 15 billion 051 million drams.

The next, according to the amount of taxes paid, is the State Revenue Committee, which paid 1 billion 450 million drams in the first quarter of this year, and in the same period of the previous year the State Revenue Committee paid 1 billion 183 million drams. The State Revenue Committee is followed by the National Security Service, which paid 1 billion 181 million drams this year, and 1 billion 236 million drams last year. This is the end of the number of tax-paying departments of more than 1 billion.

The NSS, according to the size of the tax, is followed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, whose amount of tax paid in the first three months of this year is 786 million drams, and in the first quarter of 2021 – 674 million drams.

The “Staff of the Supreme Judicial Council – Judicial Department” paid 736 million drams in the first quarter of this year, last year the BDK was not on the list in the first quarter.

Then there is the “Staff of Yerevan Municipality” community administrative institution, which paid 691 million drams in the mentioned tax period, this institution was also not included in the list last year.

The police paid 631 million drams in the first quarter of 2022, 399 million drams last year.

The police is followed by the “Department of the Investigation Committee”, which paid 571 million drams, last year – 485 million.

One of the largest taxpayers in the list is the “Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice”, which paid 503 million drams, 498 million drams last year.

The Prosecutor’s Office paid 355 million drams in the observed period of this year, 323 million last year.

The next is the “police troops”, they paid 327 million drams, last year – 369 million. And the traffic police paid 290 million drams, last year – 339 million.

The staff of the National Assembly paid 289 million in the first three months of this year, 251 million last year.

The Central Electoral Commission paid 263 million drams, the CEC was not on this list in the first quarter of last year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid 236 million drams, last year – 228 million drams.

The Ministry of Finance paid 167 million drams in the mentioned period of this year, 171 million drams last year, the Ministry of Justice – 140 million drams, last year – 133 million drams. The next among the ministries is the Ministry of Economy according to the amount of tax paid, which paid 134 million drams this year, 158 million last year. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports paid 126 million drams in the first quarter of this year, and 139 million drams last year.

The Ministry of Health paid 117 million drams, last year – 104 million.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration paid 81 million this year, 103 million last year.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs – 73 million drams, last year – 77 million drams, and the Ministry of High-tech Industry paid 72 million drams in the first quarter of this year, last year – 85 million.

The Ministry of Environment paid 62 million drams this year, last year – 64 million drams.

The Audit Chamber paid 63 million drams this year, 69 last year.

It is noteworthy that in the first quarter of last year, the list of 1000 largest taxpayers also included the well-known government SNCO, the Center for Public Relations and Information, which paid 73 million drams, and this year this institution is not on the list.

Of the regional administrations, only the regional administrations of Gegharkunik and Shirak were included in the list of 1000 largest taxpayers, but in the first quarter of last year, in the first quarter of this year, they do not exist. Gegharkunik regional administration paid 47 million drams, Shirak – 46 million drams.

The list also includes the inspection bodies, the statistical committee, the bodies subordinated to the ministries.

It should also be noted that the Central Bank was not on the list of large taxpayers until 2021, now it is, and in the first quarter of this year paid 533 million drams, in the same period last year – 473 million drams.

Nelli BABAYAN

“Aravot” daily

22.04.2022: