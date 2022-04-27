The participants of the awareness march organized by the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan closed Baghramyan Avenue at the Baghramyan-Demirchyan intersection.

A minute later, the march moved forward. In the opera section, Vanetsyan urged the marchers to approach him and recorded: “How much have you increased?” He said that he has no doubt that the dignity of the Armenians will be restored, Artsakh, Armenia will be. “Whoever came out to fight that day will be the person who will return peace, dignity and a smile to everyone in our country. This is a historical movement, the most important page in the history of Armenia and Artsakh is being written. They tried to close the page, but we will start with a new page. “

Singer Nune Yesayan is waiting for the marchers in Freedom Square, who expresses her support to the protesters.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN