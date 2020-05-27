How much do you know about Jerry and the gang?

Books have been written about the many bizarre, humorous particulars that pack Seinfeld.

And by now, 30 years after the present premiered in its present type and almost 31 years after The Seinfeld Chronicles debuted — with out Elaine and with Kramer named Kessler — followers have seen loads of it. It’s profitable in reruns on cable and streaming on Hulu, and starting in 2021, it’ll be accessible on Netflix, due to a deal reportedly price greater than $500 million.

Star Jerry Seinfeld, additionally a co-creator, author and producer on his namesake present, has a idea about its reputation.

“I think it’s the type of show we don’t see that much anymore,” Seinfeld informed USA Today in July 2019. “In my day, you had Cheers and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, Maude. There was always a big sitcom that everybody watched. There always seemed to be a sitcom that was a cultural focus. Entertainment has changed, and it’s not the staple. I think people like going back to that time when they remember, ‘Oh, we would all watch that show every week.’ It was a nice feeling.”

Now, see what number of of the absurd particulars you bear in mind about the TV staple with this 31-question quiz in honor of its anniversary on May 31 and… yada yada yada. Good luck!

