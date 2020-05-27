How missing hikers survived a 19 day ordeal lost in dense bush in New Zealand

Two missing hikers who spent 2 weeks lost in a rocky and isolated portion of New Zealand have opened up about their ordeal.

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O’Connor, equally 23, went camping at Anatori Valley in Kahurangi National Park, around the South Island, on May 9.

But the experienced wilderness hikers never returned May 14, if they had been expected home.

Mr Reynolds and Ms O’Connor were rescued by a helicopter Wednesday at approximately 12. 50pm after a large scale research.

Dozens of volunteers, a police dog squad, helicopters and drones were utilized in a gigantic performance.

While talking to Radio New Zealand on Thursday, Mr Reynolds showed they lost their method due to heavy fog.

They were into the increase when they realised that they were walking in a loop.

‘I told Jess we need to stop now because that’s my footprint. We were very lost at that point.’

The pair stayed calm, regardless of the fact that they were fast running out of food and urgently wanted to locate water.

On day seven, since they made their way into a waterfall, tragedy struck.

‘We were going down a gully, real steep, it turned from a small rocky stream into pretty serious waterfall,’ Mr Reynolds said.

‘On our way down, I twisted and sprained my ankle… we got to a waterfall that was 15-20m high and we just looked at each other were like”we can not return that, we must stop and move back up the mountain and cease”.’

Despite his harm, the set endeavoured. That was before a day afterwards, when Ms O’Connor fell, injuring her spine.

With equally Ms O’Connor and Mr Reynolds distress injuries, they chose to stop and set up camp. )

They was able to locate a fresh mossy flow which kept them alive until rescuers arrived.

Mr Reynolds stated they watched a hunt helicopter fly in 50 metres of the group about a week past.

When it failed to identify them because of inadequate light the group chose to mild a flame in the expectation of catching rescuers attention.

‘The first chopper came over and saw us and Jess went over the quarry and started waving at it.

‘Then that the medic came … At that stage I knew we had been saved.’

The rescued pair renowned over pizza along with family and friends around Wednesday night.