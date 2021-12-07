How Microsoft has built a sense of community for workers amid the pandemic

Potential Project Partner Jacqueline Carter joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss how Microsoft is building a sense of community among employees and creating a healthy work environment.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Preacher who spread vaccine lies dies after being hospitalized with Covid-19
Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday.
Miranda Cosgrove talks iCarly, climate activism and executive producing
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous speaks with iCarly executive producer Miranda Cosgrove about her partnership with "Girls Save the World" to inspire young girls and...
Build-A-Bear CEO: ‘We are well-staffed’ for the holiday season
Yahoo Finance's Karina Mitchell and Alexis Christoforous speaks with Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John about earnings, supply chain disruptions, holiday staffing, and the growth...
How job candidates should navigate sign-on bonus negotiations
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous talks with Mandi Woodruff-Santos, a Yahoo Finance contributor and co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, about how to confidently negotiate...
3 takeaways from President Joe Biden’s plan for fighting #covid19 this winter
3 takeaways from President Joe Biden’s plan for fighting #covid19 this winter