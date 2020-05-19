How memory became Palestine’s greatest weapon – Middle East Monitor

On May 15, 1000’s of Palestinians in Occupied Palestine and all through the ‘shatat’, or diaspora, participated within the commemoration of Nakba Day, the one occasion that unites all Palestinians, no matter their political variations or backgrounds.

For years, social media has added a complete new stratum to this technique of commemoration. #Nakba72, together with #NakbaDay and #Nakba, have all trended on Twitter for days. Facebook was inundated with numerous tales, movies, pictures, and statements, written by Palestinians, or in world assist of the Palestinian individuals.

The dominant Nakba narrative stays – 72 years following the destruction of historic Palestine by the hands of Zionist militias – a possibility to reassert the centrality of the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees. Over 750,000 Palestinians have been ethnically cleansed from their properties in Palestine in 1947-48. The surviving refugees and their descendants at the moment are estimated at over 5 million.

As 1000’s of Palestinians rallied on the streets and because the Nakba hashtag was producing large curiosity on social media, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, paid an eight-hour go to to Israel to debate the seemingly imminent Israeli authorities annexation, or theft, of practically 30% of the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

“The Israeli government will decide on the matter, on exactly when and how to do it,” Pompeo mentioned in an interview with Israeli radio, Kan Bet, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Clearly, the Israeli authorities of Benjamin Netanyahu has American blessing to additional its colonization of occupied Palestine, to entrench its present Apartheid regime, and to behave as if the Palestinians merely don’t exist.

The Nakba commemoration and Pompeo’s go to to Israel are a stark illustration of Palestine’s political actuality as we speak.

Considering the large US political sway, why do Palestinians then insist on making calls for which, based on the pervading realpolitik of the so-called Palestinian-Israeli battle, appear unattainable?

Since the beginning of the peace process in Oslo within the early 1990s, the Palestinian management has engaged with Israel and its western benefactors in a ineffective political train that has, finally, worsened an already horrible scenario. After over 25 years of haggling over bits and items of what remained of historic Palestine, Israel and the US at the moment are plotting the endgame, whereas demonizing the very Palestinian leaders that participated of their joint and futile political charade.

Strangely, the rise and demise of the so-called ‘peace process’ didn’t appear to have an effect on the collective narrative of the Palestinian individuals, who nonetheless see the Nakba, not the Israeli occupation of 1967, and positively not the Oslo accords, because the core level of their wrestle towards Israeli colonialism.

This is as a result of the collective Palestinian memory stays fully unbiased from Oslo and its many misgivings. For Palestinians, memory is an lively course of. It isn’t a docile, passive mechanism of grief and self-pity that may simply be manipulated, however a generator of recent meanings.

In their seminal book “Nakba: Palestine, 1948, and the Claims of Memory”, Ahmad Sa’di and Lila Abu-Lughod wrote that “Palestinian memory is, at its heart, political.”

This signifies that the highly effective and emotive commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the Nakba is actually a collective political act, and, even when partly unconscious, a individuals’s retort and rejection of Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’, of Pompeo’s politicking, and of Netanyahu’s annexation drive.

Despite the quite a few unilateral measures taken by Israel to find out the destiny of the Palestinian individuals, the blind and unconditional US assist of Israel, and the unmitigated failure of the Palestinian Authority to mount any significant resistance, Palestinians proceed to recollect their historical past and perceive their actuality based mostly on their very own priorities.

For a few years, Palestinians have been accused of being unrealistic, of “never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity,” and even of extremism, for merely insisting on their historic rights in Palestine, as enshrined in worldwide regulation.

These vital voices are both supporters of Israel, or just unable to grasp how Palestinian memory elements in shaping the politics of extraordinary individuals, unbiased of the quisling Palestinian management or the seemingly impossible-to-overturn establishment. True, each trajectories, that of the stifling political actuality and folks’s priorities appear to be in fixed divergence, with little or no overlapping.

However, a more in-depth look is revealing: the extra belligerent Israel turns into, the extra stubbornly Palestinians maintain on to their previous. There is a motive for this.

Occupied, oppressed and refugee camps-confined Palestinians have little management over most of the realities that straight impression their lives. There is little {that a} refugee from Gaza can do to dissuade Pompeo from assigning the West Bank to Israel, or a Palestinian refugee from Ein El-Helweh in Lebanon to compel the worldwide group to enforce the long-delayed Right of Return.

But there’s a single component that Palestinians, no matter the place they’re, can certainly management: their collective memory, which stays the primary motivator of their legendary steadfastness.

Hannah Arendt wrote in 1951 that totalitarianism is a system that, amongst different issues, forbids grief and remembrance, in an try and sever the person’s or group’s relation to the continual previous.

For many years, Israel has achieved simply that, in a determined try and stifle the memory of the Palestinians, in order that they’re solely left with a single choice, the self-defeating peace course of.

In March 2011, the Israeli parliament introduced the ‘Nakba Law’, which licensed the Israeli Finance Ministry to hold out monetary measures towards any establishment that commemorates Nakba Day.

Israel is afraid of Palestinian memory, since it’s the solely side of its conflict towards the Palestinian those that it can’t totally management; the extra Israel labors to erase the collective memory of the Palestinian individuals, the extra Palestinians maintain tighter to the keys of their properties and to the title deed of their land again of their misplaced homeland.

There can by no means be a simply peace in Palestine till the priorities of the Palestinian individuals – their recollections, and their aspirations – turn into the muse of any political course of between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Everything that operates outdoors this paradigm is null and void, for it’s going to by no means herald peace or instill true justice. This is why Palestinians keep in mind; for, through the years, their memory has confirmed to be their greatest weapon.

