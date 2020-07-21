How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, And Prince William Congratulated Princess Beatrice On Her Wedding!

Princess Beatrice‘s wedding was so small, even her famous cousins weren’t on the guest list!

As we previously shared, the 31-year-old and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot on July 17 in an intimate private ceremony after the pandemic delayed their initial wedding plans set for May 29.

Compared to brides of the past, including her sister Princess Eugenie and cousins-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, her nuptials were not televised, and we’ve only gotten a look at a few photos since the event took place.

But despite Kim and Meghan not being in attendance, her cousins did reach out with best wishes for the bride and groom ahead of time, according to an insider who shared this with Us Weekly:

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t attend the wedding but they did call Beatrice beforehand to wish her good luck. Prince William and Duchess Kate also called to congratulate Bea.”

Aww, sweet!! We figured that Meg and Harry wouldn’t have been in attendance considering they’re across the pond, and we are in the middle of a pandemic, but we are a bit surprised to hear Kate and William couldn’t take the time to attend… Blame it on the post-Megxit workload?

Eugenie also sent congratulations out to her sister via Instagram on Monday, writing a heartfelt note along with a series of photographs of the couple:

“Couldn’t Bea happier (get it) 🐝… ⁣

⁣

What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I’m so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣

⁣

Happy wedding day to you both xxxx”

So refreshing to see supportive royal siblings. LOLz!!

At least the bride’s grandparents, 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth and 99-year-old Prince Philip, were among the guests at the small ceremony held at All Saint’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time:

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.” Additional attendees on the 20-person guest list were Bea’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and the disgraced Prince Andrew, the groom’s parents, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis, and Edo’s 5-year-old son Wolfie, who served as the best man to his father. Congrats again to the beautiful bride and groom!

