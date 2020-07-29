How Meghan Markle ‘Emboldened’ Prince Harry — She ‘Wasn’t Afraid Of Breaking The Rules’

The juicy details from the new royal tell-all about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keep on coming!!

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is due out in August, but the latest excerpt just couldn’t wait!

In a new passage shared with People, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write:

“While the British media often blamed royal wives, in Harry’s case, he was very much on board with distancing himself from the public eye. It’s why he gravitated to the military, avoided the pomp as much as he could, and didn’t give his child a title.”

Scobie added (below):

“Meghan emboldened Harry. He needed someone by his side that is strong enough to weather the same storms, but also someone who wasn’t afraid of breaking the rules and going against the norm. What we see now is a couple doing things their own way.”

Not only does this book include insight from the veteran royal journalists, but deep dives from friends of Archie‘s mum and dad. Durand explains:

“What has struck me is Harry’s commitment to put his royal birthright aside and use his voice to make a difference. In Meghan he found a partner in that.”

In addition to more insight into their courtship, the tell-all will be bringing plenty of new info to light about their exit from the royal family. In comparison to other family members, the Sussexes apparently needed to be “reined” in: “The senior courtiers whom Diana used to refer to as “men in grey suits” were concerned that the global interest in and popularity of the Sussexes needed to be reined in. In the short time since their fairytale wedding, Harry and Meghan were already propelling the monarchy to new heights around the world.” The passage continues (below): “As their popularity had grown, so did Harry and Meghan’s difficulty in understanding why so few inside the palace were looking out for their interests. They were a major draw for the royal family. According to a press report that compared the online popularity of the Sussexes with the Cambridges from November 2017 to January 2020, “Harry-and-Meghan-related searches accounted for 83 percent of the world’s curiosity in the two couples.”” But don’t expect to hear much from the Angelenos about this! A spokesperson previously issued a statement (below) that the couple had nothing to do with the book: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.” Will U be picking up this book, Perezcious readers?? Sounds pretty juicy!!

[Image via WENN.]