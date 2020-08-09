How Max Verstappen and Red Bull pulled off biggest F1 2020 upset







“Thank goodness for Max Verstappen.”

With Verstappen solitarily bringing the 2020 battle to Mercedes, Sky F1’s Martin Brundle has actually stated those words a reasonable couple of times throughout race commentary this season.

But on Sunday, they were more essential than ever.

For Verstappen, versus all chances, transformed that one-man crusade into a triumph at the 70 th Anniversary GP, ending Mercedes’ unbeaten start.

And this at a Silverstone track where Mercedes were over a 2nd faster than Red Bull the day in the past, where they were dominant on race rate last weekend, and where they had actually just been beaten when because 2013.

How did Max and Red Bull provide the biggest shock of the season up until now?

The beginning tire: A difficult, however important choice

With Mercedes spotting clear of the field in certifying, pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton would undoubtedly have actually been anticipating another head-to-head fight for the success onSunday Particularly with their competitor Verstappen down in 4th, and behind the Racing Point of Nico Hulkenberg on the grid.

But Verstappen did have an ace up his sleeve, one …