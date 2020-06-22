How Marcus Rashford teamed up with billionaire rapper Jay-Z to win school meals battle

The impact of his campaign was recognised across the country, including in Downing Street, in addition to in a virtual boardroom on the other side of the Pond.

“We had a company-wide call this week and our owners, including Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, addressed what he just achieved and spoke on just how proud as a company we are of him,” Ms Hogarth said.

That decision to stand up for what they have confidence in rather than shy away from politics was echoed by Mr Mings when he attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham earlier in the day this month.

As the world struggles to get over Covid-19, that “authenticity” can be even more crucial, Roc Nation believes.

Sports stars “need to be leaders, they need to set the example,” Mr Yormark told The Telegraph, adding: “These artists and athletes are so fortunate to have incredible platforms, and they have to utilize them.

“Marcus is this type of shining exemplory case of how they use those platforms to do good work inside their communities and their countries to help those in need, to help the ones that can’t protect or defend themselves.

“That is certainly going to be considered a big section of how athletes and artists continue to build their brands and in addition connect with commercial opportunities, because among the things that we’ve seen in the commercial space is that those forms of actions are resonating.

“Companies today want to align with people that are passionate about community, that want to take a stand against injustice, and so we encourage all of our clients to be aggressive in this space.”

In turn, Ms Hogarth said, stars may use the brands to further their campaigns.

“A partnership 10 years ago is not what a partnership can be today, and we tell them they have the leverage to say: ‘I will only partner with you if you show some type of commitment to something that’s important to me,'” she added.

But Mr Yormark was careful to stress that the desire to change will not come from Roc Nation, pointing out: “We don’t tell anybody what to say and how to say it, all we do is try to amplify it.”

As the entire world comes to terms with the “new normal”, there is a very important factor for sure – campaigning sports stars is a part of it.

“We want to impact every part of the world,” Mr Yormark said.