At least 130,000 more people have died through the coronavirus pandemic globally than is being officially reported, a study has found.

A review of ‘excess death’ figures in 27 countries suggested the real toll is closer to 600,000 — significantly more than the 450,000 fatalities declared by governments around the globe.

Some of these deaths — the total number of fatalities above the five-year average — will soon be down to undiagnosed Covid-19, experts say.

Others would be the indirect result of the pandemic, including people whose medical treatment was delayed, or who couldn’t get to hospital when they were seriously ill.

Excess deaths are thought to be an accurate measure of the amount of people killed by the outbreak because they add a broader spectrum of victims.

Pictured: Countries with over 10,000 more deaths than the five-year average. The US and UK have recorded the best number of Covid deaths, but Ecuador has the highest excess fatalities as a percentage

Pictured: Countries with fewer than 10,000 additional deaths set alongside the five-year average

The BBC investigation looked over preliminary mortality data in the 27 countries where figures were available.

But the reliability of the data depends upon how much testing nations are doing and whether they include Covid-19 deaths outside of hospitals, and in care homes.

The worst-hit European countries have contributed hugely to the excess death toll around the globe.

There were 58,693 excess deaths in England and Wales between March 21 and June 5, while figures from the National Records of Scotland add an additional 4,769 excess deaths in Scotland between March 23 and June 7.

London is the only region where in actuality the number of people dying of any cause (blue line) has dropped below the average for that time of year (dotted line) since March

NO COVID DEATHS AT ONE IN THREE NHS TRUSTS FOR PER WEEK, AS UK’S OUTBREAK FADES One in three hospital trusts have went a week with no Covid-19 death, according to Oxford University analysis. Professor Carl Heneghan and Dr Jason Oke, from the prestigious university, found there had been no fatalities at 49 trusts (37 per cent) previously seven days. In the past two days, half of trusts had reported no deaths. Professor Heneghan, a professor of evidence-based medicine, said it was ‘plausible’ that there excess deaths could come back to baseline by the end of this month. Figures from the Office for National Statistics published yesterday showed London had end up being the first area in England to see deaths from any cause drop below the five-year average in the first week of June. Professor Heneghan told The Times: ‘In the last week (June 10-16) there were 442 Covid deaths reported in hospitals in England, down from 752 the week before: 310 fewer. ‘Therefore, we ought to have no excess deaths by the conclusion of the month and it’s also possible we don’t have any by this week if the counts above are replicated in other settings.’ Dr Oke, a senior statistician, highlighted the North East and the South West, because the ‘most likely candidates’ to see death levels come back to the normal. The North East reported only 39 excess deaths in the newest week of figures, as the South West recorded 50.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency put the figure for Northern Ireland at 940 excess deaths between March 21 and June 5.

Together, this means the full total number of excess deaths in the UK across this period now stands at 64,402 – 43 per cent more than the five-year average in the united kingdom.

A total of 51,804 have been attributed to Covid-19 and 12,729 were from other noteworthy causes.

There has been a similar trend in Italy and Spain, that have been formerly in the middle of Europe’s epidemic.

Italy suffered about 42,900 (40 per cent) more deaths than average between February 24 and April 26.

Of these, 26,644 were officially declared by the Government to be Covid-related and 16,278 are not accounted for.

In Spain, there were also roughly 42,900 more fatalities than usual (50 per cent). Just 27,709 of these were officially attributed to Covid, leaving 15,158 excessively.

By comparison, Germany – which got a grip on widespread testing early in the crisis – has only suffered 4 percent more deaths than normal, or around 7,100.

The review found Ecuador had the best excess death tally as a percentage, most of that have been unaccounted for.

Deaths in the South American country are 108 percent higher than normal, with about 19,500 more people dying than usual between March 1 and May 31.

But the number of excess deaths for these three months is five times higher than the Government’s official Covid-19 total, largely the effect of a lack of testing. Just 3,358 of the surplus deaths were diagnosed with herpes.

In the US, there had been very nearly 100,000 more deaths than normal from February 16 to May 2 – the absolute most in any nation in the world. But this is only 16 percent higher than the yearly average.

This is largely simply because some states were hit hard with outbreaks, while many got through the crisis relatively unscathed.

The state of New York makes up about more than 30,000 of the excess deaths alone, followed by 12,900 in New Jersey.

By comparison, South Dakota, West Virginia and Idaho have declared fewer than 100 Covid deaths each.

Reacting to the findings, Professor Paul Hunter, an epidemiologist from the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that the lot of excess deaths signalled it was time for you to get healthcare ‘up and running as quickly as possible, providing it may be offered safely without putting patients’ lives at risk.’

He added: ‘I have seen it stated that up to 20 per cent of Covid-19 infections were acquired in hospital. I do maybe not know the validity of this exact number but certainly you will find many people who would be alive today if they hadn’t needed to visit hospital after which caught Covid-19. After all mostly it really is only potentially vulnerable people, older people and those with pre-existing infection, that need to attend hospital.’

Professor Hunter said calculating excess deaths was the absolute most reliable method to compare countries’ death rates during the pandemic. But it isn’t without its flaws, that he said.

WHAT ARE EXCESS DEATHS? Excess deaths are those which occur in addition to any that would be likely to happen in the same period in an average year. They are measured in the united kingdom over a five-year average. For example, if the average number of deaths in the initial week of April on the least five years was 10,000, the 10,001st person to die in that week is considered a surplus death, alongside any other people who come after them. Ministers have admitted ‘excess deaths’ will be the most reliable measure of how many fatalities the coronavirus has actually contributed to. They take into account not merely infected people who have died of Covid-19 but additionally those who died because of indirect effects of the outbreak. The biggest contributions to the is likely to be people whose Covid-19 was undiagnosed, as well as hospital treatment that was interrupted or stopped because of the pandemic, including people who avoided going to hospital.

‘In theory excess deaths should give a better understanding of the total mortality associated with the epidemic. But there are a variety of problems,’ that he said.

‘It isn’t always an easy task to know what those excess deaths are from. Covid-19 deaths are not always adequately diagnosed as such so many of these excess deaths will soon be from the infection whether listed on the death certificates.

‘There is a proportion of those deaths that may be as a result of other diseases that could have been prevented it medical care services were still readily available. But isn’t that easy to put a number with this proportion.

‘If you look at the UK most of the excess deaths that were maybe not diagnosed as COVID19 were early in the epidemic.

‘In the past three weeks there have been more COVID19 than excess deaths which implies to me that many of the non COVID-19 deaths were actually COVID-19 but at any given time when we failed to have as effective diagnostic tests easily obtainable.’

The number of excess deaths will likely continue steadily to rise in the coming weeks and months as healthcare systems operate at limited capacity.

New infection get a handle on measures and social distancing will make it difficult for hospitals to go back to normalcy until a vaccine is developed.

It comes after London became the first region in England to see deaths fall below average this week for the first time since March, because the outbreak continues to fade.

A weekly report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) demonstrates the number of people who died of any cause in London was three per cent less than average between May 30 and June 5.

This includes people who died with the coronavirus as well as other people who died from other noteworthy causes in that time. London’s five-year average number of deaths for that week was 917 but dropped 2.8 percent to 891 in 2020.

Coronavirus was the reason of 113 of those deaths (12.6 per cent), the info showed, giving London one of the cheapest Covid-19 death tolls because week, higher only compared to the South West (85) and Wales (100) and on par with the North East (113).

Meanwhile, deaths remain proportionally more than average in most other region of England, and Wales, with Wales still seeing 15 percent more deaths than usual.

Other promising data shows the virus’s death toll in England and Wales hit a 10-week low in the seven-day spell ending June 5, marking another significant fall.

The falling numbers of deaths and plateau in new cases means that the united kingdom can continue steadily to push out of lockdown, with ‘non-essential’ high street shops reopening to the public for the first time yesterday.

One in three hospital trusts have went per week without a Covid-19 death, in accordance with data analysed by Oxford University experts

The week from May 30 to June 5 marked another significant fall in the number of people dying with the coronavirus in England and Wales because the weekly total hit a 10-week low and the cheapest since the end of March.

Some 1,588 people died with herpes in that week, down 13 per cent from the 1,822 who died in the week before.

England and Wales won’t have came ultimately back to pre-lockdown levels of mortality until fewer than 539 people die in per week – that has been the number recorded in the week ending March 27, when schools and workplaces closed.

As the weekly death toll continues to tumble – plus some experts are hopeful it may hit zero by the start of July – Britain’s total number of victims continues to be rising. It is third worst on the planet behind only the US and Brazil.