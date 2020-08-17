How many penalties have Manchester United been awarded this season?

The Red Devils have took pleasure in impressive success from the area over the previous 12 months

Manchester United ended their 2019-20 project on Sunday with yet another charge as they lost to Sevilla 2-1 in the Europa League semi-finals.

While Bruno Fernandes transformed a first-half area kick for the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were not able to discover another method past their Spanish challengers, who scored the definitive objective with 12 minutes staying by means of Luuk deJong

Though another season without a piece of flatware for United, it showed to be an effective one in regards to penalties won, with the club awarded an impressive 22 penalties throughout all competitors

That number is the most penalties won in a single season by a club in Europe’s leading 5 leagues given that 2015-16 when Barcelona were awarded 24.

The Red Devils’ current fortune from the area saw them win a season-high 14 penalties in the Premier League with Solskjaer’s side handling to transform 10 of those. In contrast, league champs Liverpool were awarded simply 5 spot-kicks, while Everton, Newcastle United and Sheffield all won simply one each.

Fernandes has actually personally taken 14 penalties in all competitors this season, while betting both Sporting and United, with the Portuguese star transforming all of them as he took pleasure in a.