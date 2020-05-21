How many are there? Realme Buds Q TWS earphones arriving on May 25

Realme is ready to unveil a complete of eight new merchandise on May 25, out of which 4 are already confirmed – Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme Watch, Realme TV, and Realme Buds Air Neo TWS earphones.

Turns out the Buds Air Neo aren’t the one TWS earphones coming on May 25 since Realme’s Chinese department on Weibo introduced that the Buds Q really wi-fi earphones are additionally arriving on Monday.

The Buds Q are paying homage to the Samsung Galaxy Buds, in contrast to the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo which have Apple AirPods-like design.

Realme hasn’t revealed any options of the Buds Q but, however the Chinese cellphone maker says these earphones are designed by French artist Jos Lvy, and the design itself is impressed by comfortable and spherical pebbles, making the earphones completely match into the ears.

