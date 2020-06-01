How Manchester United can become more threatening by playing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes together

Where Pogba and Fernandes slot in tactically

Fernandes is a 10, working within the slot behind the striker and offering a hyperlink between midfield and the forwards, nice at working in tight areas and in a position both to drive with the ball or launch a shot from distance.

Pogba is a more of an ‘eight’, able to hitting lengthy passes to change play, however whose quick-thinking and technical ability permits him to flee from hazard with the ball beneath management then glide from field to field, kick-starting counterattacks.

For stability in a midfield three, if each Fernandes and Pogba are informed to assault, they want an anchor like Nemanja Matic beside them to keep up defensive stability. Against groups the place United know they may dominate possession, a shuttler like Fred can hyperlink passes with the defenders and enable Pogba to dictate play. Solskjaer lastly has the troublesome dilemma of choosing a midfield by selection reasonably than being dictated to by circumstance.

Solskjaer is tactically versatile and has typically switched from a most well-liked 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 form to a 4-4-2 diamond, a formation which might enable him to play Fernandes as a ’10’, Pogba as an attacking ‘eight’ alongside Fred or Scott McTominay, as ball-winning midfielder, with Matic on the defensive base of the diamond.

Finding midfield stability

Pogba will get a tough time from many, however he’s United’s solely elite-level outfield participant — or was till Fernandes arrived and hit the bottom operating — and has a novel set of abilities which footballers along with his bodily attributes typically don’t.

Solskjaer wants to search out the best mix of particular person midfielders. The passing maps of Pogba, Fred and McTominay present how every enhances the opposite. Fred is a neat-and-tidy passer of the ball, as this map from the 2-Zero defeat to Watford in December 2019 reveals: