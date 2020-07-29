How Louie Gohmert proved exactly the opposite of his point

At the time he described that he didn’t use a mask since he had actually been evaluated and didn’t have the infection: “But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” Gohmert stated.

But Gohmert didn’t leave it there– rather, he recommended he may have contracted the infection since of the mask.

“I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some… of the virus on the mask and breathed it in,” Gohmert told Texas affiliate KETK on Wednesday When masks are used improperly, it can cause direct exposure, health authorities state.

Gohmert kept in mind that in spite of his earlier remarks, “in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months.” He’s likewise not altered his views on mask-wearing, stating “this used to be a free country.”

The CDC encourages individuals use fabric face coverings in public settings and when around individuals who do not reside in your family, specifically when other social distancing measures are hard to keep.

Gohmert is one of several members of Congress flouting the mask requirements put in location on Capitol Hill to keep members, their personnel and staff members of the complicated safe.

Last week, a long time staffer for GOP FloridaRep Vern Buchanan died from coronavirus

Unlike the White House’s procedures for those in contact with President Donald Trump, there is no requirement for members of Congress or personnel to be evaluated for coronavirus. Gohmert discovered he was favorable since he was slated to take a trip to Texas with Trump on Air Force One, so he got a test as part of that procedure. However, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stated today that congressional leaders are now talking about a screening procedure.