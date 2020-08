“Lock her up!” the crowd at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, chanted. “You should lock her up, I’ll tell you,” Trump agreed.

The “her” is Hillary Clinton. The crime for which the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee should allegedly be imprisoned isn’t clear. But the chant has become a regular part of the circus-like atmosphere at Trump rallies, a sort of calling card for the movement. CNN’s Chris Cillizza has more. #CNN #News