How Leslie Odom Jr. fought for fair pay for his ‘Hamilton Live’ movie performance

Odom’s function in the popular musical “Hamilton” won him a Tony award. However, when it pertained to “Hamilton Live” for Disney+ audiences, the acclaimed star was still working out his income up till the day prior to recording started, in order to guarantee he was getting equivalent pay in contrast to his white equivalents.

Odom remembered, “They came to me with an offer and you know, ‘Leslie, we’re shooting tomorrow.’ I’m like, here’s the thing: This is it. This is my area of expertise. This is all I have. This is my life’s work on the stage, too. Right? And so I just can’t sell it away for magic beans. I can’t give it away,” he stated.

“So I can ask CAA (Creative Artists Agency), ‘What does my white counterpart, what does Aaron Tveit make to do ‘Grease Live!’ on TV? What does he make to do ‘Grease?’ This is ‘Hamilton Live,’ right?” Odom continued. “So, when I found out what he made … I didn’t ask for a penny more. I didn’t ask for one penny more, but I said, ‘You must pay me exactly what that white boy got to do ‘Grease Live!’ That’s the bottom line.”