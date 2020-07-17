How Leeds United reached the Premier League | Football News







Last season ended in heartbreak for Leeds United. Despite spending nearly all of the season in the top two they didn’t make automatic promotion, then crashed out of the play-offs to Derby County despite being favourites to succeed.

But Marcelo Bielsa signed on for yet another year, and so they bounced back again to go one better in 2019/20. Now, after 16 years of waiting, Leeds are back the Premier League.

This is how they did it…

Avoided the play-off hangover

Losing in the play-offs is tough.

The manner in which Leeds lost to Derby in the semi-final last season led many to question what their mental state will be like at the start of this season, but all doubts were answered straight away and emphatically.

Leeds romped to a tally of 16 points from their opening seven games, and have only ended seven gameweeks in the entire campaign beyond the top five. Since mid-November they haven’t dropped out of the top two once.

Some key acquisitions

Serious eyebrows were raised in the summer when Pontus Jansson, a crucial centre-back and cult hero at Elland Road, was permitted to leave for Brentford with seemingly no replacement.

The only centre-back arrival was a virtually not known 21-year-old on loan from Brighton, who had spent the best benefit of the past two campaigns on loan in League Two with Newport, then League One with Peterborough.

Bielsa, naturally, knew what he was doing, and Ben White has emerged as arguably the most useful centre-back in the Championship. Leeds will soon be desperate to help keep hold of him for next season.

“Whether Leeds go up and try to buy him or not, I’m sure he’ll firmly be in Brighton’s plans because he’s a huge talent,” Newport boss Michael Flynn told Sky Sports earlier this year. “He moved through the leagues and done well in every single one of them.

“I think he’ll play in the Premier League and for England.”

Helder Costa also arrived from Wolves, initially on loan, to provide an additional dimension for their attacking play. His pace and directness was something they lacked at times last season, and contains helped them find the key goal in many games they were struggling for a breakthrough.

Improvement of his players

When owner Andrea Radrizzani appointed Bielsa in 2018 he managed to get clear that there wouldn’t be huge money to invest, but that he was getting the Argentine to help improve the players already there. And there is absolutely no doubt that almost every player in the Leeds squad has improved under his stewardship.

There are the obvious ones such as for example Kalvin Phillips and Luke Ayling, where you saw clear improvements from virtually the moment the Argentine came in, but also the others such as Jack Harrison – who has come on leaps and bounds during his time at Elland Road.

The Manchester City loanee enjoyed a solid, if unspectacular, first campaign in 2018/19, but this season he’s got been undroppable. His relentless energy has proved an important cog in Bielsa’s machine.

Mateusz Klich was on the periphary of the squad when Bielsa arrived, having barely featured the season before, but has been a virtual ever-present for him in midfield. Stuart Dallas has developed into rampaging full-back and vital utility man.

“[Bielsa] is relentless, especially together with his weight targets and how he goes about training every day,” Phillips told Sky Sports earlier this season. “I never thought he would improve me as much as he has. He is on my case about my weight all the time!”

Captain and centre-back Liam Cooper added: “Fitness-wise for me it’s been unbelievable. When I signed I was weighing in around 92kg, now I’m more like 81kg. You never think your body can do what it does, and since he’s come in he has changed the whole way the club works. It is chalk and cheese.”

A helpful suspension

It can’t be over looked that the suspension helped play in to the hands of Leeds a little. There is a feeling, looking straight back on Bielsa’s career, that his relentless demands often lead to burnout among his squad towards the end of the season, so a three-month break to recoup before the run-in cannot have hurt.

Since returning from the Coronavirus-enforced suspension, Leeds have won five of the seven games. Last season, they lost five of the final nine to slip out of the top two.

The Leeds group of fans are a passionate, vast and demanding lot. They can drive you on, but additionally the pressure of delivering them Premier League football is huge. It may be argued that being able to play their final few games at home within an empty stadium – without in any way desirable – might certainly have helped mentally during the run-in.

Faith in Bamford

Bielsa tends to prefer a tight-knit group of players, and where possible has picked from the same group of 14 or 15 players all season.

The Argentine likes to assist his squad and use players they can trust to play his system. And that is no truer of anyone than striker Patrick Bamford.

As Bamford’s form dipped in the first half the season, there were calls to bring Eddie Nketiah – perhaps an even more natural goalscorer – in to the starting line-up. But Bielsa would not bend on his maxims and eventually Nketiah returned to Arsenal early from his loan spell.

In late January, Jean-Kevin Augustin came in on loan from RB Leipzig with a big reputation, but an assortment of injuries, Bielsa deeming him not ready for the Championship, and the eventual suspension of football meant he wound up making just three substitute appearances for Leeds, and never scoring just one goal.

Bamford has come in for his fair share of criticism. Despite his 16 goals this year his finishing can, sometimes, leave too much to be desired. But his pressing from the front and link-up play is invaluable to Bielsa. And needless to say his faith has paid off.

“I owe a lot to Marcelo because he’s the first manager who has seen me as an out-and-out No 9,” Bamford told the I Newspaper in an interview earlier this season. “Other managers have known that I can do it, but have played me as a second striker or as a right winger. Bielsa has fully trusted me and he’s made me a better player.”

How will they cope in the Premier League?

It was an FA Cup game that they lost, but the way Leeds played against Arsenal for large swathes of their third-round tie at the Emirates in January suggests they don’t be overawed when they go back to the top flight.

Bielsa could have the respect of all his fellow managers, with Pep Guardiola specifically speaking in the past about him in glowing terms, describing him as more loved “than any other manager in the world”.

Some investment will be must be sure they do not go the same way as Norwich, but anyone who comes in must fit the Bielsa mould.

It will be interesting to see if Bamford remains the focal point and how he’ll cope at a rate he has struggled before at the past, while a new player such as Pablo Hernandez – who has been so influential inside their creative capacity in the last number of seasons – may not have the legs to cope again in the top flight.

Other key members of their squad such as Ayling, Klich and Harrison – if they are able to keep hold of the latter – should flourish, while Phillips could easily force his way in to England’s plans before Euro 2021 if he continues on his current trajectory.

Whatever happens next season, you are able to guarantee that the Premier League is a richer, more vibrant and much more entertaining place for having Leeds United back. 16 years has been too much time.