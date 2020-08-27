How Kate Middleton Is Serving As The Queen’s ‘Rock’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic!

Kate Middleton is stepping up to the plate!

While Queen Elizabeth II continues to stay largely isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic, she’s relying more heavily on her granddaughter-in-law to fill in on certain matters with help from Prince William.

An insider explained to Us Weekly:

“These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor. More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.”

Sounds like Miz Middleton definitely has her hands full, between her own responsibilities, parenting her three kiddos, and additional work thanks to Megxit and the pandemic! However, she still has some help from the 94-year-old:

“Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and trusts Kate and William’s judgment implicitly. Kate asks for advice about speeches she’s due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace and protocol dos and don’ts. The queen’s more than happy to impart her wisdom — she’s proud to be Catherine’s go-to adviser about royal life.”

But the monarch…