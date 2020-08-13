How Kamala Harris' Indian roots shaped her political views

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick, making the California senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket. Harris was raised by her Indian mother. CNN’s Vedika Sud speaks to her extended family in India.
#CNN #News #CNNI

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR