Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick, making the California senator the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket. Harris was raised by her Indian mother. CNN’s Vedika Sud speaks to her extended family in India.
How Kamala Harris' Indian roots shaped her political views
