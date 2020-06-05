How K-pop fans became celebrated online vigilantes

Online culture loves a vigilante in times of crisis, and several saw parallels with Anonymous, the leaderless hacktivist collective that has, before, allied itself with protest movements and doxxed KKK members. K-pop fans are now actually even making fan videos about Anonymous it self.

This narrative has found traction partly as it plays against stereotypes: K-pop fandom is frequently dismissed as a monolithic swarm of annoying, shallow screaming tweens who manipulate Twitter’s trending algorithms so that you can establish which group or performer could be the most worthy. Suddenly being shown evidence that stans are more complex, thoughtful, or socially aware than the stereotype is a surprise only for people who weren’t attending to.

Repurposed tactics

“There’s a narrative that seems to persist with the general public and the media about K-pop fans, that mostly white, teen girls comprise the fan community,” says Keidra Chaney, a culture writer and publisher of The Learned Fangirl, a web site that analyzes and critiques pop culture. “It’s very diverse, not just around race and ethnicity but age as well. The stereotype of ‘giggling teen girls’ does a lot to obscure the diversity of these fan communities and the more complex dynamics of how they interact.”

K-pop’s earliest American fan base was in the Asian diaspora, but then it “spread through communities of young people of color who are interested in other aspects of East Asian popular culture,” says Michelle Cho, an assistant professor of East Asian studies at the University of Toronto. She says fans frequently tell her that they found K-pop by seeking out non-Western pop culture as an alternative to an American main-stream “in which they feel they are not represented.”

Their ability to take over online conversation is not any sort of accident: learning ways to get views for your favorite group is element of K-pop fandom. Fans learn tactics to simply help their groups explode in YouTube views and skyrocket the charts whenever they release new material. Groups of stans stream new music videos and tracks on YouTube and Spotify for hours at the same time, guided by fan-made tutorials. They make memes, like fancams—short, fan-produced videos focusing on an individual performer—and share them widely. They’re so great at manipulating the metrics of social media marketing that people who’re new to watching K-pop doing his thing can, on first glance, mistake the accounts for bots.

The genre’s fans have a tendency to prioritize harnessing their numbers for maximum visibility over utilizing their social-media presence to make K-pop more accessible to outsiders, says Cho: “There’s a lot of retweeting, and making one’s influence known as part of an aggregate and not a single voice.”

This skill at redirecting online attention has translated in to activism before. There is just a long history of K-pop fans organizing around causes in the name of their favorite groups, and not as a feel-good detour from streaming artists on Spotify: activism is element of participating in the fandom, where good deeds can become still another metric. “K-pop fans often use their voices to uplift viral charity campaigns for global nonprofits, often done under the names of their favorite idols,” Chaney says.

In the past decade, this has included donating to create forests carrying the name of their favorite group or idol, creating donation drives, and elevating campaigns promoted by celebrities. “While altruism is definitely a motivation for these campaigns, it’s also an act of goodwill and positive publicity for fans’ favorite artists,” Chaney adds.

This all reached critical mass in the US with the emergence of protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two days before K-pop stans took down the Dallas police app, fans of Blackpink, a South Korean girl group that regularly breaks streaming records, organized a campaign to stop a Twitter hashtag related to the group’s collaboration with Lady Gaga from trending, as an alternative opting to amplify #blacklivesmatter.

Internal conflict

But some stans, and the academics who study them, say that while it’s great to see fans use these platforms permanently, the rapid veneration is overshadowing the more complex dynamics underlying K-pop fandom. And, they say, the newfound reputation for anti-racist heroism largely ignores the voices of black K-pop fans, who’ve struggled with racism and harassment within the community.

“For a lot of black fans, including myself, to see white K-pop fans get praised and credited in the media for anti-racist activism, while black fans have faced (and will continue to face) anti-black harassment online for spearheading these conversations, feels like a punch in the gut—that we are being used for our social currency and then discarded,” Chaney says.

For example, as K-pop’s activism was attracting international news coverage, there was also a harassment campaign targeting fans who have been calling out Suga, an associate of BTS, an enormously popular K-pop group. They were concerned with a song on a new mixtape in which he sampled the voice of cult leader Jim Jones, whose victims were overwhelmingly black. A lot of black fans were expressing themselves on Twitter and, for that reason, getting harassed and doxxed by other fans who didn’t want them to express negative reasons for having their favorite artist, says Tamar Herman, a pop culture contributor for Billboard.

BTS it self also remained silent on Black Lives Matter, even while other groups were taking their fans’ lead and making public statements supporting the protests. Finally, on Thursday, the state BTS account tweeted about this.