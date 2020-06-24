How JobKeeper could be extended for regional areas and tourism hotspots affected by coronavirus

The Jobkeeper program could keep on past the scheduled September 27 cut-off for areas which have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested on Tuesday the government’s $70billion scheme could be extended for particular zones – lots of which are dependent on tourism.

The $1,500 fortnightly Jobkeeper payment and the $550 fortnightly Jobseeker supplement had a six-month limit if they were implemented in March.

Both payments winding up also coincides with banks ending a temporary pause on loan repayments, prompting financial specialists to warn of a ‘fiscal cliff’ as Australians struggle to make payments.

Mr Morrison indicated while campaigning for the Eden-Monaro by-election on the New South Wales South Coast that the government was well aware some communities would just take longer to recoup from coronavirus lockdowns.

‘I’ve always said, from the outset, that there’ll be areas of this country that will have the impact of the COVID-19 recession far longer than other parts,’ Mr Morrison said on Tuesday.

‘Whether that’s here, up in North Queensland or parts of Western Australia or other parts of the country – it’s predominantly in regional areas that may feel that pinch.’

The PM then suggested the us government is considering different rules regarding JobKeeper and other support packages for parts of the nation.

‘You need to consider those vigilantly and you will need to target your support where you need to send it,’ that he said.

While no definite regions have been named to receive special assistance such as for example extended Jobkeeper payments this might likely be included in areview of the scheme becoming conducted.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to get the job done of the review and a renewed forecast for the economy in mid-July.

Around 3.5million Australians have signed up for the JobKeeper program.

Figures released on June 11 by Treasury unmasked that Australian businesses continue steadily to rely heavily on this system despite easing lockdown restrictions – specially those situated in tourism, hospitality and manufacturing hotspots.

A regional analysis of JobKeeper usage by postcode found that Sydney and Melbourne had the absolute most JobKeeper applications at 10,290 and 6693 respectively.

Tourist hotspot Cairns in north Queensland had 4870 applications.

While Liverpool, Moorebank and Casula, Sydney’s manufacturing hub, had 3995 applications.

Queensland’s Gold Coast was also high with just under 3,000 applications from companies.

The PM specifically named the tourist hotspot of north Queensland as one of the areas they were considering for support

The government has recently targeted certain industries for intensive support.

The housing construction sector has received a $688million package while a financial package for the arts and entertainment sector is expected this week.

ANZ economists on Tuesday also warned the results of the coronavirus lockdowns would last well in to 2021.

They said Australia’s wage growth before inflation would slow to 0.7 per cent from January to June 2021.

This would be the slowest wage growth on record.

In one positive, however, international financial ratings agency Moodys reaffirmed Australia’s triple-A credit history.

The agency also said although it expected the Australian economy to contract by nearly 5 percent this year it could return to a 3.7 per cent growth in 2021.