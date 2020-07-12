How Jerry Lee Lewis reacted when he was told of Steve Bing’s death after they became close

Rock n’ Roll great Jerry Lee Lewis was devastated upon learning of Steve Bing’s death, telling his wife Judith Lewis that he didn’t understand how he would ‘do nowadays without’ his ‘son.’

The famed singer first met a 15-year-old Bing during a take a look at the Palomino Club in North Hollywood during the 1980s.

Bing had snuck into the club and the pair quickly struck up a friendship, with the socialite crediting those performances as to why he picked up teaching himself piano, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The two developed a deep relationship, with Bing in the course of time coproducing the singer’s lauded 2006 comeback album ‘Last Man Standing.’

Bing made a few calls to the couple on holidays, notably on Father’s Day for Lewis and on Mother’s Day for his wife, Judith shared.

‘I knew something was not right,’ she said of Bing failing to ask the latest Father’s Day holiday. ‘It was the first time. Steve even called me on Mother’s Day.’

The pair did speak three days ahead of the holiday, Judith noted, adding that Bing ‘was in a great mood.’

The 84-year-old and his wife were called just moments after Bing took his life on June 22

‘It was uplifting,’ she continued. ‘He was joking with Jerry about women. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He talked about getting us a spot in Palm Springs. He said, “I don’t want you staying at the Motel 6.”‘

The 84-year-old and his wife were called just moments after Bing took his life on June 22. The philanthropist tragically plunged to his death from the 27th floor of his Los Angeles high-rise luxury apartment.

Bing assistant was usually the one who notified the couple at their Mississippi home.

‘I had no clue whatsoever that he’d commit suicide,’ Judith shared. Distraught by the news headlines and fearful that her husband could suffer a stroke like the one he had this past year, she told Lewis that Bing had suffered a heart attack,

‘He viewed me and said, “I don’t know what I’ll do in this world without my son.,”‘ Judith shared.

On July 2, Lewis received a package from Bing that had been sent on the Saturday ahead of the philanthropist died. It was to get to Lewis on Father’s Day but was delayed by 11 days after Bing’s death.

Lewis was too over come with emotion to open the present, initially. After allowing it to sit for a couple hours, the singer finally opened the gift and discovered a pipe.

With the pipe came a handwritten note: ‘To the greatest father in the world. Love your son – Steve.’

Lewis put the note in a very Bible.

Bing was an LA socialite and film producer who was often seen on red carpets and court-side at Lakers games.

He inherited hundreds of millions of dollars when he turned 18 from his grandfather Leo Bing, a New York real estate developer.

He was a generous donor to environmental causes and had some success in Hollywood, backing the Tom Hanks animated film The Polar Express, Beowulf (starring Ray Winstone) and the Rolling Stones concert movie Shine A Light.

Some two decades ago, Bing brought in medical practioners and accountants to help look into the singer’s life after Lewis fell on crisis.

When Lewis had the stroke in February of this past year, Judith called Bing from the ambulance they were in as they went along to the hospital.

‘I want the world to learn what kind of wonderful individual he was,’ said Judith. ‘He’s always been there no matter what.’

Bing was reportedly focusing on a documentary about Jerry Lee Lewis at the time of his death.

Bing, who spent years surviving in an expensive hotel, made his final home in arguably LA’s swankiest apartment building, a 40-floor residence on the edge of Beverly Hills where in actuality the rent starts at $65,000 (£52,000) per month.

‘I loved Steve Bing very much,’ former president Bill Clinton said of the Democratic donor. ‘He had a huge heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in.

Bing donated millions to the Democratic Party and its own candidates, including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi and most recently to Elizabeth Warren.

‘I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I could say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.’

However, his philanthropy and film work were overshadowed by a scandalous private life, including two high-profile paternity cases.

In the very first, some 18 years ago, Bing disputed Liz Hurley’s declare that he had fathered her son Damian — reportedly at Elton John’s villa in the South of France.

Liz Hurley posted pictures of herself and her ex Steve Bing after his death at the age of 55 – a year after they joined forces to preserve their son Damian’s inheritance rights

Former tennis player Lisa Bonder (left) with Steve Bing and their daughter Kira Kerkorian. Bing’s father says that Steve only met Kira after she became an adult

In 2002, meanwhile, Bing sued billionaire Kirk Kerkorian, 84, for invasion of privacy after the latter hired private detectives to undergo his rubbish, removing a bit of dental floss. DNA on this floss was later used to prove that Bing had fathered a young child with Kerkorian’s wife Lisa Bonder.

A man who shunned romantic commitment and lived alone, Bing had also fallen out with his own family by the time he died, accusing them of trying to write both Damian and Kira (his daughter with Bonder) out of the family fortune on the causes that the youngsters were born out of wedlock rather than really lived with him.

His father even went in terms of to declare that he failed to consider the two his ‘grandchildren.’

According to Judith, Bing setup a trust fund for Damian and was very ecstatic about meeting Kira. He was devastated when she dropped contact with him.

She said: ‘He told me, “I’m waiting. I’ve done all that I can do. I can’t fight them all.”‘