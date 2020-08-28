How Japanese rock star Miyavi performs in a world without live music

The just live music I have actually handled to see all year originated from an unforeseen location. I just recently discovered myself on a Friday night after hours at teamLab Planets, a popular traveler area in Tokyo, viewing rock star Miyavi dealing with his most current “Miyavi Virtual” job. Miyavi Virtual 3.0 will be readily available to purchase and stream later on today– it’s a live efficiency blending drone video with spectacular digital art.

At one point Miyavi, a bouncy, passionate character with blue-green hair and a wiry frame covered in black ink wash-style tattoos, came by to me for a distanced elbow bump and asked if I was feeling drowsy. To be truthful, I type of was– it ends up that recordings for glitzy live- streaming productions can include a great deal of lingering well previous midnight.

But that’s simply how it goes in 2020. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rob developers of the capability to play in front of live audiences and even record music videos in conventional studios, Miyavi and his innovative groups are turning to innovation– and uncommon work hours– to keep carrying out in front of fans.

