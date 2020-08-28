How Israeli piracy destroyed Gaza’s once thriving fishing industry – Middle East Monitor

On August 16, the Israeli navy stated the Gaza sea a closed military zone. A couple of days later on, a group of Gaza anglers chose to take their possibilities by fishing within a simple 2 or 3 nautical miles off the Gaza coast. No faster had they cast their internet, Israeli navy bullets started whooshing all around them.

Soon after the event, I spoke to among these anglers. His name is Fathi.

“My wife, my eight children and I, we all live off fishing. The Israeli navy shot at us today and asked us to leave the sea. I had to return to my family empty-handed, without any fish to sell and nothing to give to my children,” Fathi informed me.

This angler’s story is common. According to the Israeli rights group B’tselem, “about 95% of fishermen in Gaza live below the poverty line”.

Gaza’s anglers hold true heroes. Against many chances, they brave the sea every day to guarantee the survival of their households.

In this situation, the Israeli navy represents modern-day pirates opening fire at these Palestinian males– and, in many cases, females– sinking their boats in some cases and driving them back to the coast. In Gaza, this has actually been the regular for nearly 13 years.

