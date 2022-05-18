"How is it that women, deputies, old people always appear in the first ranks?" Deputy Chief of Police |: Morning

“Yesterday, some people, using their status, hindered the legal actions of the police. During this period, there were few cases when we received orphan complaints about the illegal actions of the police. “It turns out later that in most of the complaints, the actions of the police were lawful,” said RA Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan at a briefing with journalists in the parliament today, referring to the actions of the police during the protests.

“Doesn’t anyone have a question? How does it turn out that women, deputies, the elderly always appear in the front ranks, and the actions of the police are limited in this regard,” he added. As for the opposition’s claims that the police are leaving the system, Ara Fidanyan claimed that they are elementary manipulations.

“Names were published during the rallies, which have long since left the ranks of the police. Yes, there are people leaving the police, no one hides it, and it is a permanent process. By the way, from now on we will state that at the end of the year we will have more people leaving the police than last year, because some police officers are transferred to the anti-corruption committee, and some will continue to serve in the investigation committee. “But the fact that they shout that the police are leaving the system is an elementary manipulation,” he added.

Luiza SUKIASYAN