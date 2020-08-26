How India’s Silicon Valley saw its COVID-19 success come undone By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Bengaluru



By Sachin Ravikumar, Derek Francis and Nivedita Bhattacharjee

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – On June 9, an Indian health education minister published an infographic on Twitter revealing COVID-19 infections and deaths in the city of Bengaluru were running about half the rate in New Zealand, a nation well-known internationally for controling the illness.

The city– which has more than double the population of New Zealand– “stumps the Kiwis,” stated the caption to the image published by Sudhakar K., who is accountable for medical education in the southern state ofKarnataka Bengaluru, understood to lots of as Bangalore, is the capital of the state.

His tweet resembled and retweeted by thousands. But the event was brief.

At the time, just about 450 cases of the unique coronavirus had actually been taped amongst Bangalore’s population of more than 12.5 million, compared to more than 260,000 cases throughout India and about 1,150 in New Zealand.

Thanks partially to a state-of-the-art screening and tracing system kept track of by masked authorities on huge screens in a city “war room,” Bengaluru had actually included the break out much better than cities like Mumbai, which had actually tallied more than 100 times as lots of cases.

Two and a.