Today is the 100th anniversary of the USSR Pioneer Movement. I remembered the story of becoming a pioneer. I was studying in school No. 118 in Ajapnyak. In the fourth quarter of the third grade, on the occasion of the May Day holiday, our third graders, Henrik Galstyan, as the first of our third graders, told me that we would be solemnly accepted into the pioneer ranks in the school hall. The classmates looked at us with a certain envy, as it was considered an honor to pioneer and tie a tie. At that time, elementary school students received free breakfast. On the eve of May 1, in the school cafeteria, our classmates were given the breakfast of the day, a small bottle of yogurt. I do not know what came to my mind, I shook the yogurt bottle hard, then I opened the lid, I pressed the mouth of the bottle with my finger, I shook it on my classmates. My friend Henrik followed my example. There was a commotion in the cafeteria, noisy, screaming, children in ragged clothes screaming. After that, Henrik and I were deprived of the privilege of pioneering. Already in the 4th grade, on the eve of November 7, also in solemn conditions, all the 4th graders of the school had to become pioneers ․․․ except me. I, unlike Henrik, whose mother was a schoolteacher, was still in prison!

Thus, all the 4th graders of 118 schools were already pioneers, they came to school happily, with red ties, except me.

Months later, in the middle of class, my schoolmate Arzumanyan stopped me in the hallway and shouted angrily.

– Why didn’t you tie a tie?

I answered ․

– I am not a pioneer.

– How come you are from that class?

-IV B.

– Well.

During the lesson, our teacher friend Shagoyan smiled and said to me ․

– Avetik, you will come to school with a tie from tomorrow.

– Comrade Shagoyan, but I ․․․

– I know Avetik, but from tomorrow with a tie.

Later, I would go to school with my tie in my pocket, reach there, tie it, take it out after school, put it in my pocket, and return home. The teachers were surprised, they often reprimanded me for always having my neck crumpled.

Avetik Ishkhanyan