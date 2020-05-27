How Greece moved early and decisively to keep Covid-19 out

When the infection initially came to global focus in early January, Professor Mossialos was right away worried regarding the possibility for the break out to intensify right into a worldwide pandemic, and spoke to the Greek Government to “raise the alarm”.

At this factor, he claimed, lots of professionals in Europe checked out the infection as carefully equal to the usual influenza, and believed a pandemic not likely.

“Thankfully, the Greek Government listened and took swift action,” he informed the Telegraph

By mid-February, global problem around the infection was magnifying and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held an unique closet conference, which Prof Mossialos was welcomed to sign up with.

“Even though case numbers in Greece were very low at this point, the outcome of this meeting was a decision to take pre-emptive action in introducing physical distancing measures such as school closures and bans on large gatherings, swiftly followed by full lockdown,” he claimed.

On February 27, simply someday after the nation’s initial Covid-19 instance was identified in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, the Government terminated the yearlyCarnival On March 11 it folded institutions, and within days it restricted non-essential traveling and bars, coffee shops, dining establishments, shopping malls, movie theaters and galleries were likewise closed.

Anyone that was available in from abroad had to undergo a two-week necessary quarantine or take the chance of a penalty, and every person in the nation was called for to inform the Government each time they left their houses.