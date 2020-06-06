How Google Docs became the social media of the resistance

In the week after George Floyd’s homicide, tons of of 1000’s of individuals joined protests throughout the US and round the globe, demanding training, consideration, and justice. But one of the key instruments for organizing these protests is a shocking one: it’s not encrypted, doesn’t depend on signing in to a social community, and wasn’t even designed for this goal. It’s Google Docs.

In simply the final week, Google Docs has emerged as a technique to share the whole lot from lists of books on racism to templates for letters to family members and representatives to lists of funds and resources which can be accepting donations. Shared Google Docs that anybody can view and anybody can edit, anonymously, have turn out to be a precious software for grassroots organizing throughout each the coronavirus pandemic and the police brutality protests sweeping the US. It’s not the first time. In reality, activists and campaigners have been utilizing the phrase processing software program for years as a extra environment friendly and accessible protest software than both Facebook or Twitter.

Google Docs was launched in October 2012. It rapidly became well-liked, not solely as a result of Google electronic mail accounts have been so widespread already, but in addition as a result of it permits a number of customers to collaborate and edit concurrently. Microsoft Word, the incumbent, lastly had an actual rival.

But it has at all times been used for functions past easy phrase processing. Teens use Google Docs as a manner of exchanging notes during dull lectures, for instance. And again when touring was viable, Google Docs have been used to plan holidays.

More just lately, throughout the pandemic, Google Docs have been broadly shared to assist individuals take care of the stress of lockdown. Shelter-in-place orders led to a collection of feel-good lists on the platform, starting from the one the New York Times ran of actions and reporters’ ideas (“Notes from Our Homes to Yours”) to virtual escape rooms, socially distant comedy shows, crowdsourced and collaborative crosswords, and community grocery lists for people in need.

It wasn’t till the 2016 elections, when misinformation campaigns have been rampant, that the software program got here into its personal as a political software. Melissa Zimdars, an assistant professor of communication at Merrimack College, used it to create a 34-page document titled “False, Misleading, Clickbaity-y, and/or Satirical ‘News’ Sources.’”

Zimdars impressed a slew of political Google Docs, written by teachers as ad hoc ways of campaigning for Democrats for the 2018 midterm elections. By the time the election handed, Google Docs have been additionally getting used to protest immigration bans and advance the #MeToo motion.

Now, in the wake of George Floyd’s homicide on Memorial Day weekend, communities are utilizing the software program to prepare. One of the hottest Google Docs to emerge in the previous week is “Resources for Accountability and Actions for Black Lives,” which options clear steps individuals can take to assist victims of police brutality. It is organized by Carlisa Johnson, a 28-year-old graduate journalism scholar at Georgia State University.

Johnson created the Google Doc in the speedy aftermath of George Floyd’s loss of life, however she had been compiling sources since the loss of life of Ahmaud Arbery, whose homicide by a father and son in February didn’t result in arrests till video of the incident was launched in May. “I’ve been doing this [sharing links for direct action] since 2014 with my own network of friends and family,” Johnson says. She’d by no means created a public Google Doc like this, and selected it over Facebook and Twitter as a result of it’s so accessible: “Hyperlinks are the most succinct and quickest way to access things, and you can’t do that on Facebook or Twitter. When you say ‘Contact your representative,’ a lot of people don’t know how to do that.” Direct hyperlinks in the Google Doc make it a lot simpler for individuals to become involved, she says.

Another viral Google Doc that emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s homicide, itemizing sources for protestors and organizations accepting donations, was created by an activist referred to as Indigo, who identifies as nonbinary and makes use of a pseudonym in order to not be outed to members of the family. Indigo stated accessibility and stay modifying have been the major benefits of a Google Doc over social media: “It’s important to me that the people on the ground can access these materials, especially those seeking legal counsel, jail support, and bail support. This is a medium that everyone I’ve organized with uses and many others use.”

Like Johnson, Indigo had been amassing sources after Floyd’s homicide—“bookmarking and emailing myself tons of links” —and located that “I just couldn’t keep up with it. It seemed like no one else could either.” Indigo was pissed off with Twitter, although: “On the off-chance you find something phenomenal, you have to retweet, like, or share it in that moment or else it’s gone forever.” Google Docs was the reply.

“What’s special about a Google Doc versus a newsfeed is its persistence and editability,” says Clay Shirky, the vice provost for academic expertise at New York University. In 2008, Shirky wrote Here Comes Everybody: The Power of Organizing Without Organizations, detailing how the web and social media helped form trendy protest actions.

Shirky says that whereas social media has been nice for publicizing actions, it’s far much less environment friendly at creating secure cabinets of data that an individual can return to. What makes Google Docs particularly engaging is that they’re directly dynamic and static, he says. They’re editable and will be considered concurrently on numerous screens, however they’re simply shareable through tweet or submit.

“People want a persistent artifact,” Shirky says. “If you are in an action-oriented network, you need an artifact to coordinate with those outside of the conversation and the platform you’re using, so you can actually go outside of the feed and do something.”

Johnson skilled that firsthand. Within days, her Google Doc had made it to actor Cole Sprouse’s Instagram tales and actress Halle Berry’s Twitter feed, multiplying its viewership.