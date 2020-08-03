How Good is your GRC?: Twelve Questions to Guide Executives, Boards, and Practitioners



Norman Marks has been recognized for his thought leadership around GRC (honored as a Fellow of the Open Compliance and Ethics Group), risk management (as an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Risk Management), and internal audit.

Norman has written extensively about GRC, what it is and what it is not. In this e-book, he shares his views on what GRC really is, why it is important to any organization, and how boards, executives, and internal audit practitioners can assess its effectiveness.

The e-book discusses 12 questions that strike to the heart of GRC, such as "Are goals and strategies to achieve them clearly established and communicated across the organization, so that there are common goals and objectives?", "Does the organization work in harmony, sharing information and working towards shared goals?", and "Is there integration between strategy-setting and risk, performance management and risk, budget and strategy, strategy and compliance, etc.?"