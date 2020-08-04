How Gabby Williams Is Using Her Platform to Fight for Change

GRAB YOUR COPY OF SLAM 228 FEATURING SUE BIRD

Gabby Williams knows she’s fortunate. As a two-time NCAA champion with UConn and star on the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, she has a public platform to speak out on issues and help bring about real change.

“I’ve always been a very passionate and outspoken person. I think it’s important to use my platform to bring attention to things. That’s just a part of my personality,” she says. “I’m just a very passionate person. I question everything.”

Williams is putting that passion and natural curiosity to good use.

At just 23 years old, Williams—drafted 4th overall by the Sky in the 2018 Draft—is emerging as a star both on the court (she won the Spanish League championship last year) and off the court, speaking out most recently about racial and social justice issues, police brutality and voter rights—causes near and dear to her heart.

“Right now, I’m just trying to stay as involved as best as I can and have my hand in as much as possible,” she says. “I’m doing things like making sure we are putting emphasis on voter rights and making sure no one is disenfranchised. So that’s where my focus is right now.”

When she learned of “More Than A Vote,” the initiative spearheaded by LeBron James and…