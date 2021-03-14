How Ford shifted from manufacturing cars to making PPP for first responders amid COVID-19
How Ford shifted from manufacturing cars to making PPP for first responders amid COVID-19

Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Aikiko Fujita spoke with Jim Baumbick, Ford’s Vice President of Enterprise Product Line Management about Ford’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the company shifted from manufacturing automobiles to making PPP for first responders and patients.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR